KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Posts Earnings Results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.87), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

NYSE KREF opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 364.56, a current ratio of 364.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KREF shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

