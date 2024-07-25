KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. KLA updated its Q1 guidance to $6.40-7.60 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 6.400-7.600 EPS.

KLA Stock Up 0.9 %

KLAC traded up $7.04 on Thursday, reaching $762.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $808.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $714.17. The company has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

