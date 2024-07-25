KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $838.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $735.00 to $838.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.80.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $9.55 on Thursday, hitting $765.32. The company had a trading volume of 654,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. KLA has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $808.41 and a 200-day moving average of $713.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in KLA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in KLA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

