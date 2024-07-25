Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $52.03. 6,392,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Barclays cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

