Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance
Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $52.03. 6,392,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Knight-Swift Transportation
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.