Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
LADR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th.
LADR stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.94.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.05%.
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
