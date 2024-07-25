Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

LADR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $8,923,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,328,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,431,000 after buying an additional 397,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,619,000 after buying an additional 293,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $3,167,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

