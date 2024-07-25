Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 5,164 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,096 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after acquiring an additional 541,384 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in eBay by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.91. 1,231,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,366. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $55.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

