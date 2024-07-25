Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

MPLX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.87. 409,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,699. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

