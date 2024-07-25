Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 148.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after buying an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after buying an additional 97,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after buying an additional 85,262 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,858,000 after buying an additional 34,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.30.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $151.22. The company had a trading volume of 658,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $162.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.48 and a 200 day moving average of $144.30. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

