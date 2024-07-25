Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 112.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE traded up $10.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.12. 1,455,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.75. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.