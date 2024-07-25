Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.55. 2,197,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,183,402. The company has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.