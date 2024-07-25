Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 165 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 439.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 145,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after buying an additional 118,675 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,660. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.39. 950,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.98. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 237.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

