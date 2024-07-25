Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 715 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.94.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV traded up $3.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.35. 244,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.13. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

