Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 935 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 49.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in AON by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AON by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $4.13 on Thursday, reaching $302.33. The company had a trading volume of 260,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,141. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $344.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.36.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

