Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 996 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in IDEX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in IDEX by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.57.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock traded up $5.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,168. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.03 and its 200-day moving average is $219.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.