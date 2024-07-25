Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $797,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,294,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,319,928. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Susquehanna raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

