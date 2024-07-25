Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.55.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded up $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $263.04. The company had a trading volume of 372,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

