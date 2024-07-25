Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,893,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after buying an additional 2,128,478 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,379 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,465,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.80. 1,912,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,216,244. The stock has a market cap of $599.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

