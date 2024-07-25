Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $200,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,584,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,459,000 after purchasing an additional 67,453 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 27,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 203,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 530,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,612. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $46.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.151 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

