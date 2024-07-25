Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $292,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.6 %

CP traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.56. The company had a trading volume of 472,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.58. The company has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

