Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $292,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2024

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CPFree Report) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.6 %

CP traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.56. The company had a trading volume of 472,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.58. The company has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CPGet Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.