Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,958,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,347,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.90. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.