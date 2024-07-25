Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,865.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,570 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,719,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,864 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4,876.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 574,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 563,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2,057.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 526,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 501,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.89. 581,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,230. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

