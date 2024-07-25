Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 16,445 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,445 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,703,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,130,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,473,000 after acquiring an additional 765,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,403,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,276,000 after acquiring an additional 225,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,019 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.12. 7,440,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,452,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,881 shares of company stock worth $844,003. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

