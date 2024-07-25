Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after purchasing an additional 132,275 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 839.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,416. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $189.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.10.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIZ. Bank of America cut their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

