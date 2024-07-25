Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.29% from the company’s previous close.

LW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.00. 5,906,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average of $92.31. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $111.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 20.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

