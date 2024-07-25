Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE LVS opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.08.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.0% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 40,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 404,749 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,910,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.