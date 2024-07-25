Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $5.57

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.26. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 2,231 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lavoro in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.21.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.56). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $514.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

