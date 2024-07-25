LayerZero Price Up 16.7% Over Last Week (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $501.66 million and approximately $197.86 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LayerZero has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LayerZero token can currently be bought for approximately $4.56 or 0.00006915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LayerZero alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero was first traded on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 4.60821699 USD and is down -6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 205 active market(s) with $254,396,164.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LayerZero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LayerZero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.