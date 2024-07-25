Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Lazard has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Lazard has a dividend payout ratio of 49.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lazard to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

LAZ stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.48. 2,275,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. Lazard has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,729,722 shares in the company, valued at $78,235,326.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,235,326.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,683,738 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

