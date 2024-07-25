Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.50-20.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.12. The company issued revenue guidance of +7% yr/yr to $5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion. Lennox International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.500-20.250 EPS.

Lennox International Price Performance

LII stock traded up $9.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $550.96. The company had a trading volume of 158,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $527.47 and a 200 day moving average of $485.05. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $331.60 and a fifty-two week high of $583.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $531.46.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

