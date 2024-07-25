Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Up 232.0% in July

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, a growth of 232.0% from the June 30th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LCUT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands Trading Up 2.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 489.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.76. 46,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,571. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $193.33 million, a P/E ratio of -32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.96%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

