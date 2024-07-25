Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.05

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.05 and last traded at $103.03, with a volume of 13369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $446,818.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,024.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,024.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,403 shares of company stock worth $2,150,882. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

