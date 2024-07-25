Liquity USD (LUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $253,200.68

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $83.97 million and approximately $253,200.68 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 84,091,267 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

