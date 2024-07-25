Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.
Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance
LOB stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.50. 357,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,399. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.62.
Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $93,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.
