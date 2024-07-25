LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Shares of LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) were down 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 5,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

LiveWorld Stock Down 12.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. LiveWorld had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

