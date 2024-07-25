LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the June 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SCD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $15.90.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LMP Capital and Income Fund
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.