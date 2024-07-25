LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the June 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $15.90.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 50,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

