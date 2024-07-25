London Security (LON:LSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,800.00

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,800 ($49.15) and last traded at GBX 3,800 ($49.15), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,800 ($49.15).

London Security Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,277.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of £465.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,134.83 and a beta of 0.22.

Get London Security alerts:

London Security Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 42 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. London Security’s dividend payout ratio is 6,966.29%.

About London Security

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.