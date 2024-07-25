Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.92

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.92 and last traded at $95.73, with a volume of 284236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after acquiring an additional 491,641 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,740,249 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $146,026,000 after purchasing an additional 177,132 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,025 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $80,465,000 after purchasing an additional 103,249 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $73,662,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 925,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $77,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

