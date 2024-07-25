Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $420.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $447.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LULU. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.87.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU traded down $23.25 on Thursday, hitting $248.81. 7,102,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,749. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.66. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.