Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Up 0.4%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $287.25 and last traded at $286.02. Approximately 267,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,022,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.00.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. HSBC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.87.

The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.66.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

