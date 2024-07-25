M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,184,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,144,000 after purchasing an additional 206,509 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $25,385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,313,000 after acquiring an additional 95,437 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $11,078,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $9,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MHO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MHO opened at $152.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.23. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

