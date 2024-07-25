Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the June 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Mandalay Resources Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNDJF traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.45. Mandalay Resources has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$1.94.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits, as well as other base metal. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 1,219 hectares located in Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine covering an area of 12,949 located in Skelleftea, Sweden.

