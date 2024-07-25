Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the June 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Mandalay Resources Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MNDJF traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.45. Mandalay Resources has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$1.94.
About Mandalay Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mandalay Resources
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.