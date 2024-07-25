Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.22-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.036-1.044 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.220-4.300 EPS.
Manhattan Associates Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $5.29 on Thursday, hitting $255.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,907. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $182.97 and a 52-week high of $266.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 1.50.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.36%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
