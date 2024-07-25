Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.22-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.036-1.044 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.220-4.300 EPS.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $5.29 on Thursday, hitting $255.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,907. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $182.97 and a 52-week high of $266.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.36%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

