Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.220-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-4.30 EPS.

MANH traded up $6.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.99. 341,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,273. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $182.97 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.36%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

