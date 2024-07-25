Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.220-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-4.30 EPS.
Manhattan Associates Price Performance
MANH traded up $6.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.99. 341,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,273. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $182.97 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 1.50.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.36%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Associates
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.