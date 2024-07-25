MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 730.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,535,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,508,000 after purchasing an additional 290,347 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,134,000 after purchasing an additional 204,660 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7,385.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 159,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after buying an additional 157,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 425,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,567,000 after buying an additional 95,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.37. 12,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.05 and its 200-day moving average is $218.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

