Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Insider Ken Lever Purchases 280,000 Shares

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) insider Ken Lever bought 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £106,400 ($137,609.93).

Marston’s Stock Performance

Shares of MARS traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 38.85 ($0.50). 1,966,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,318. Marston’s PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 25.55 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.80 ($0.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71. The company has a market cap of £246.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1,303.33, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.48.

Get Marston's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday.

About Marston’s

(Get Free Report)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.