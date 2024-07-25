Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Price Up 6.4% After Dividend Announcement

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $75.37 and last traded at $75.10. 374,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,946,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,591,000 after purchasing an additional 721,117 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,341,000 after buying an additional 140,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,282,000 after buying an additional 159,052 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Masco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,411,000 after acquiring an additional 254,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 16.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,245,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,136,000 after acquiring an additional 319,029 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

