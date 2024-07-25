Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Mattel updated its FY24 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.450 EPS.

Mattel Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 1,617,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,818. Mattel has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Insider Transactions at Mattel

In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

