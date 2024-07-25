Maverick Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.59 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $60.48 million and approximately $10.59 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Maverick Protocol Profile
Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.
Maverick Protocol Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.
