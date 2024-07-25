MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Down 5.7%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.63. 341,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 724,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

