McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,261,000 after acquiring an additional 883,327 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,636 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,211,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,646,000 after acquiring an additional 136,080 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,442,000 after acquiring an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,263. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,732 shares of company stock worth $7,982,386. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

